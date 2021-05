99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Black women are the matriarchs, the problem solvers, the providers, the protectors and the storytellers. They often don’t just fulfill these roles for their families, but for all those around them and this year’s Urban One Honors recipients are the game-changers in their fields, leading and creating groundbreaking work that empowers our communities.

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: