Kobe Bryant Inducted Into The NBA Hall Of Fame

Los Angeles Lakers v Los Angeles Clippers

Source: Andrew D. Bernstein / Getty

Kobe Bryant was officially inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020 on Saturday night with his wife Vanessa, who was joined by Michael Jordan on stage to accept the honor. Kobe was posthumously elected to the Hall last April in his first year of eligibility, just months after he, his 13 yr-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a tragic helicopter crash.

During her acceptance speech she stated “I wish my husband was here to accept this incredible award. He and Gigi deserved to be here to witness this. Gigi would be so proud to watch her daddy get enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame.”

