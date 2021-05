99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Colonial Pipeline has resumed its gas pipeline operations after being forced to shut down operations due to a cyber attack. the shut down which affected the entire East coast caused panic buying which led to massive shortages and empty gas pumps up and down the coast.

Even though operations has begun again, several states still have massive shortages due to the time it is taking for states to get the fuel.

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: