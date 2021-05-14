Watch Toccara Host TSR’s New Plus-Size Model Competition ‘Thick House’

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

If you love the nostalgia of reality TV modeling competitions like ANTM, you’re going to love ThaShadeRoom’s new series “Thick House,“ produced by Sickbird Productions. The social media giant announced, earlier this month, the new series will stream on Facebook Watch and now we’re getting visuals to match.

The series will give the seven plus-sized glamazons the chance to compete in modeling exercises including ripping the runway that will be judged by the three fashion and beauty powerhouses and special guests.

With former ANTM plus-size contestant Toccara Jones serving as the series host and judges EJ King (celebrity stylist) and Kelly Augustine (OG plus-size Influencer) as judges, this series is going to serve us all the flavor.

Like many individuals in the curvy community, I am excited to witness inclusion happening for plus-size women in such a major way. “When you watch this group, they’re all very supportive of each other because they understand the challenges they each go through as Black, plus-size women,” Angelica Nwandu, CEO and Founder of The Shade Room, the multi-platform Black media company behind the show told Nylon. Angelica continued by saying, “And I’m so happy that we showed different body types: We showed women who are a size 20; women who didn’t have an hourglass, small-waisted figure; women who have hips like mine.” We love to see it! This show creates a very unique space and offers an opportunity for young curvy girls who aspire to model to witness what is possible and understand that their size doesn’t determine their beauty, style, or dopeness. “Thick House” will premiere on May 16 at 4pm PST on Facebook Watch. RELATED STORIES: TheShadeRoom Founder Angie Nwandu Opens Up About Spreading Body Positivity On TSR Plus-Size Model Carson Carson Says You Can Be Curvy And Choose A Healthy Lifestyle

