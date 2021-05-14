99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Nicki Minaj returned to music with new music and revived her 2009 mixtape “Beam Me Up Scotty”. She returned with new music with Drake and Lil Wayne as well. She also talks about the death of her father for the first time. Teyana Taylor and her family is returning to reality TV with a show on E! called ‘We Got Love Iman & Teyana.’ Da Brat breaks down these stories and more in The Hot Spot.

Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj Drops New Music & Teyana Taylor Comes Back To Reality TV [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com