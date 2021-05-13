Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Yara Shahidi Collaborated With Adidas With To Create Yara Shahidi Superstar Shoes

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
ABC's "Black-ish" - Season Seven

Source: Kwaku Alston / Getty

Yara Shahidi is by far one of my favorite celebrities. The Grownish actress uses her voice to advocate for underserved communities, and frequents the best dressed list of just about every red carpet show known to man. The 21-year-old actress is taking her love for fashion to the next level with her latest collaboration with Adidas.

Per the Adidas website they wrote, “You can’t put Yara Shahidi in a box. She’s a definitive voice of her generation. In this collaboration with adidas, she’s created a platform to elevate and empower youth culture. These adidas Superstar shoes mix ’60s vibes with elements of Shahidi’s Iranian heritage and Black roots. The leather upper flashes suede on the signature 3-Stripes and heel tab.”

The re-imaged Yara Shahidi Superstar Shoes were inspired by her Iranian and African-American heritage with a goal of encouraging young adults to take up space and be the change they want to be in the world. Who better to spearhead this collaboration than Yara?

Via the Adidas Originals Instagram page, they wrote, “Reconnecting through ReCreation.

Presenting a new capsule from Yara Shahidi (@yarashahidi) and adidas Originals – bold designs informed by the young creative’s heritage, that show the power of embracing our roots and reimagining our identities. Available exclusively in North America on May 13th through adidas.com, adidas CONFIRMED, and select retailers.”

This is such a dope collaboration. Yara continues to find innovative ways to use her voice and her platform. You can check out her new collection on the Adidas website.  What do you think? Are you loving this new collab?

 

DON’T MISS…

5 Times Yara Shahidi Shut The Fashion Game Down

5 Must-Have Items From The adidas x IVY PARK ‘Black Pack’ Drop

Hello Curvy: How These Plus-Size Style & Beauty Influencers Rate The Ivy Park ‘Drip 2’ Collection

Yara Shahidi Collaborated With Adidas With To Create Yara Shahidi Superstar Shoes  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Ciara Is 10 Lbs Shy Of Her Post…
 1 day ago
05.13.21
Sherri Shepherd Shows Off Her Snatched Figure In…
 2 days ago
05.12.21
Cathy Hughes Talks Urban One Honors, Stories Of…
 2 days ago
05.11.21
Dave Chappelle, yasiin bey & Talib Kweli Launch…
 2 days ago
05.12.21
Dr. Maya Angelou To Appear On Limited Edition…
 2 days ago
05.12.21
HHW Gaming: PS5 DualSense Controller Now Works On…
 2 days ago
05.12.21
Swizz Beatz Confirms DMX’s Final Album Drops This…
 2 days ago
05.12.21
Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith And Adrienne Banfield-Norris Talk…
 4 days ago
05.10.21
June Ambrose And Summer Chamblin Are More Than…
 4 days ago
05.10.21
Swizz Beatz Doubles Down On Calling Out Phony…
 4 days ago
05.10.21
Lori Harvey Breaks Down Her “Glowy And Radiant”…
 5 days ago
05.10.21
Erica Mena Wants All The Smoke With Wendy…
 6 days ago
05.10.21
Producer Kosine Gets Candid With His Debut Project…
 6 days ago
05.07.21
Salt N Pepa I Love The 90&apos;s Premiere Red Carpet
S.W.V. Will Not Cancel Michael Jackson
 6 days ago
05.07.21
Photos
Close