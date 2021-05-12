Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Can We Talk About Porsha Williams’ Mother’s Day Kaftan Now?

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty

While most of us are still picking our jaws up off the ground after hearing about Porsha Williams’ engagement to Simon Guobadia, the rest of us are wondering where she got that fabulous kaftan that she wore on Mother’s Day. Now that we’ve had time to sit with this new Real Housewives of Atlanta drama, we can move onto the real story, which is who designed Porsha’s colorful, flowy outfit.

Porsha rocked a silk crepe kaftan design by Sam Sankoh. The loose fitted, multi-print kaftan is also sold as a button-up dress with gold trim along the hem. I’m not used to her wearing shapeless clothing. This was a stylish alternative from the Dish Nation host’s usual figure-hugging outfits. She also traded in her short pixie cut for waist-length inches.

Porsha’s comfortable, stylish Mother’s Day ensemble definitely got overshadowed by her engagement news. After the internet learned that she has been dating and is now engaged to Simon Guobadia, the ex-husband of her Housewives of Atlanta cast mate Falynn Guobadia, it was later revealed that she signed a 3-part Bravo series. Perhaps her new relationship will play out during the series.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned about Porsha, it’s that she’s not afraid of a little (or a lot) of bad press. At least she looks good as she gives us something to talk about. I personally care more about this kaftan than I do about this engagement. What do you think? Did you like Porsha’s outfit?

DON’T MISS…

Porsha, Porsha, Porsha: #BlackTwitter Goes In On Porsha And Simon’s Scandalous Engagement

Porsha Williams Debuts Sexy Short Cut

5 Times Porsha Williams Gave Us Hair Envy

 

Can We Talk About Porsha Williams’ Mother’s Day Kaftan Now?  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Sherri Shepherd Shows Off Her Snatched Figure In…
 1 day ago
05.12.21
Cathy Hughes Talks Urban One Honors, Stories Of…
 1 day ago
05.11.21
Dave Chappelle, yasiin bey & Talib Kweli Launch…
 1 day ago
05.12.21
Dr. Maya Angelou To Appear On Limited Edition…
 1 day ago
05.12.21
HHW Gaming: PS5 DualSense Controller Now Works On…
 1 day ago
05.12.21
Swizz Beatz Confirms DMX’s Final Album Drops This…
 1 day ago
05.12.21
Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith And Adrienne Banfield-Norris Talk…
 3 days ago
05.10.21
June Ambrose And Summer Chamblin Are More Than…
 3 days ago
05.10.21
Swizz Beatz Doubles Down On Calling Out Phony…
 3 days ago
05.10.21
Lori Harvey Breaks Down Her “Glowy And Radiant”…
 4 days ago
05.10.21
Erica Mena Wants All The Smoke With Wendy…
 5 days ago
05.10.21
Producer Kosine Gets Candid With His Debut Project…
 5 days ago
05.07.21
Salt N Pepa I Love The 90&apos;s Premiere Red Carpet
S.W.V. Will Not Cancel Michael Jackson
 5 days ago
05.07.21
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Mendeecees Allowed To…
 5 days ago
05.07.21
Photos
Close