LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Secures $8M In Funding

L.A. Dance Project Annual Gala - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

LL Cool J made a few powerful business moves this week as his content and commerce brand, Rock the Bells Inc., raised $8 million in Series A funding. Funding was led by San Francisco-based Raine Ventures, with participation from Santa Monica-based venture capital firm M13 and Willoughby Capital Holdings, as well as Yahoo! co-founder Jerry Yang, Dallas Mavericks owner and billionaire Mark Cuban, Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. and music industry executive Irving Azoff were part of the first round of initial investors.

In a statement made by LL Cool J, he said: “This funding will help us accelerate our growth and team-building efforts to make sure we can further uplift the people and culture at the forefront of hip-hop through exciting e-commerce collaborations, storytelling, and experiences.”

See story here

This was the livest I ever saw the Soul Train audience!!!

