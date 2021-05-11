Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

HHW Gaming: PS5 DualSense Controller Now Works On Apple Devices When Using Remote Play

You won't be getting the full DualSense experience.

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
DualSense Controller Now Works On Apple Devices When Using PS5 Remote Play

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Tired of using your PS4 DualShock controller while playing PS5 games while using the Remote Play feature on your iPad or iPhone? We are happy to report those days are officially over.

Thanks to the latest update to the PS Remote Play app, users can now use the PS5’s innovative DualSense controller to play PlayStation games on their iPad or iPhone. Sony finally rolled out the feature, and it works on any Apple iPhone running  iOS14.5 and iPads running iPadOS 14.5, giving you the ability to move on from the PS4 DualShock controller.

There is a small caveat. You won’t be getting the full DualSense experience. According to Reddit and The Verge, you can play games that utilize the controller’s adaptive triggers, but the experience will not be like as if you’re playing those games on the PS5 console and is described as random at best.

Players will still experience rumbling through the controller, but when playing games like Control that feature more advanced haptic features, you will not get to enjoy that sensation. That’s a bit of a bummer, being that the advanced haptic feature literally does take the gameplay experience to another level.

Another letdown is that the built-in speakers, microphone, and headphone jack also do not work on the DualSense controller while using Remote Play The Verge reports.

While leveling up to the DualSense over the DualShock is a bit of an upgrade, it really doesn’t change the experience. But, these are all issues that Sony can correct with another update, and it’s a safe bet to assume that the company is working on it.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

HHW Gaming: PS5 DualSense Controller Now Works On Apple Devices When Using Remote Play  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Sherri Shepherd Shows Off Her Snatched Figure In…
 19 hours ago
05.12.21
Cathy Hughes Talks Urban One Honors, Stories Of…
 22 hours ago
05.11.21
Dave Chappelle, yasiin bey & Talib Kweli Launch…
 22 hours ago
05.12.21
Dr. Maya Angelou To Appear On Limited Edition…
 1 day ago
05.12.21
HHW Gaming: PS5 DualSense Controller Now Works On…
 1 day ago
05.12.21
Swizz Beatz Confirms DMX’s Final Album Drops This…
 1 day ago
05.12.21
Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith And Adrienne Banfield-Norris Talk…
 3 days ago
05.10.21
June Ambrose And Summer Chamblin Are More Than…
 3 days ago
05.10.21
Swizz Beatz Doubles Down On Calling Out Phony…
 3 days ago
05.10.21
Lori Harvey Breaks Down Her “Glowy And Radiant”…
 4 days ago
05.10.21
Erica Mena Wants All The Smoke With Wendy…
 5 days ago
05.10.21
Producer Kosine Gets Candid With His Debut Project…
 5 days ago
05.07.21
Salt N Pepa I Love The 90&apos;s Premiere Red Carpet
S.W.V. Will Not Cancel Michael Jackson
 5 days ago
05.07.21
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Mendeecees Allowed To…
 5 days ago
05.07.21
Photos
Close