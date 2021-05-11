Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cathy Hughes Talks Urban One Honors, Stories Of DMX, & More Coming To TVOne [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

This weekend the 3rd Annual Urban One Honors airs Sunday, May 16th at 9 pm Eastern on TV One and Simulcast on Cleo TV.  It’s all being hosted by Roland Martin and Erica Campbell, with performances by our very own Brat, Jazmine Sullivan, LeAndria Johnson, Avery Sunshine, Kim Burse, and more. Our founder Cathy Hughes sat in on the show to discuss Urban One Honors, past stories of DMX, and more to come about TVOne.

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Cathy Hughes Moderates A Staller Panel At The Maternal and Infant Health Summit

79 photos Launch gallery

Cathy Hughes Moderates A Staller Panel At The Maternal and Infant Health Summit

Continue reading Cathy Hughes Moderates A Staller Panel At The Maternal and Infant Health Summit

Cathy Hughes Moderates A Staller Panel At The Maternal and Infant Health Summit

Cathy Hughes Talks Urban One Honors, Stories Of DMX, & More Coming To TVOne [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Cathy Hughes Talks Urban One Honors, Stories Of…
 3 hours ago
05.11.21
Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith And Adrienne Banfield-Norris Talk…
 2 days ago
05.10.21
June Ambrose And Summer Chamblin Are More Than…
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Swizz Beatz Doubles Down On Calling Out Phony…
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Lori Harvey Breaks Down Her “Glowy And Radiant”…
 3 days ago
05.10.21
Erica Mena Wants All The Smoke With Wendy…
 4 days ago
05.10.21
Producer Kosine Gets Candid With His Debut Project…
 4 days ago
05.07.21
Salt N Pepa I Love The 90&apos;s Premiere Red Carpet
S.W.V. Will Not Cancel Michael Jackson
 4 days ago
05.07.21
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Mendeecees Allowed To…
 4 days ago
05.07.21
Erica Campbell Wore A LBD From Kierra Sheard’s…
 5 days ago
05.07.21
Warner Bros. Reportedly Searching For Black Director To…
 5 days ago
05.07.21
Discovery+ Greenlights 50 Cent’s ‘Confessions Of A Crime…
 6 days ago
05.06.21
Jordan Brand Signs First Player From The Philippines,…
 6 days ago
05.06.21
Supreme Court Weighs Reducing Crack Cocaine Sentences
 6 days ago
05.06.21
Photos
Close