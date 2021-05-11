Lizzo Shows Her Vulnerable Side On TikTok

Celebrity News
Grammy award winning singer Lizzo has the world talking after she posted a heartfelt video on TikTok expressing her extreme sadness and the difficult position of not having anyone to talk to about it.

“You know that part of sadness where you feel like a burden on everyone and annoying and nobody cares about you? Can we get rid of that part? It’s like, yo, I’m already sad. Could it add insult to injury that I have no one to talk to about it?”

Have ever gone through or are feeling this way now? If so, do you have someone you can talk to?

