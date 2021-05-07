‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Mendeecees Allowed To Travel To Dubai To Renew Vows

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Love & Hip Hop star Mendeecees Harris is a convicted felon, so he can’t just up and travel wherever he wants to. However, the reality star has been granted the ability to travel to Dubai to renew his wedding vows with co-star Yandy Smith.

TMZ reports that Mendeecees was able to convince a federal judge to approve his request to hit Dubai for a few days in May to reaffirm his marriage.

Mendeecees is on supervised released and will have to get permission for any such trips until at least 2025. He was released from prison in early 2020 after serving 5 years for drug trafficking. Since then, he has returned to reality television, starring in VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York and most recently in Couple’s Retreat.

It’s worth noting that despite making a reality show out of their wedding, Yandy later revealed that she never filed the paperwork that legally recognized their union. In fact, she earned the wrath of Twitter when it was revealed that she hadn’t even informed Mendeecees about the jig.

No word on the current state of the happily married couple’s paperwork right now, though. We’re sure we’ll get the update with everyone else during a forthcoming VH1 special.

