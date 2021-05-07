National Women's Health Week
HERStory – National Women's Health Week Schedule of Events

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
National Women's Health Week

Source: National Women's Health Week / Radio One Richmond

This National Women’s Health Week, we want to help you take control of your health.  Take the first steps and join the celebration!  Join us daily during the week of May 9-15, 2021 as we tackle the hard health issues that Black women face.  Topics include; Premature Delivery, Heart Diseases, Sickle Cell Disease, Breast Cancer, STDs, Cervical Cancer, Mental Health Issues and Fibroids.

All events will be broadcast on FACEBOOK LIVE – CLICK HERE to set your reminders and watch LIVE.

HERStory – National Women’s Health Week is brought to you by VCU Health, VIVA, Birth in Color RVA, NIA of Greater Richmond, The Cardiac Connection and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

