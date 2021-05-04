Public Figures
Bill And Melinda Gates To Divorce After 27 Years

Bill Gates receives the award of Commander of the Legion of Honor by French President Francois Hollande

Source: Alain Guizard/News Pictures/WENN.com / WENN

Bill and Melinda Gates, who run one of the world’s largest philanthropies, are divorcing after 27 years of marriage. They both announce their decision on social media at the same time: “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.”

Bill Gates, the co-founder of the software giant Microsoft, is ranked forth on the Forbes’ list of world’s wealthiest people with an estimated net worth of $130.5 billion.

See story here

