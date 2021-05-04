Education
Florida Principal Paddles Child In Front Of Mother

A Florida principal paddled a 6 year-old as her Mother watched the hatred for her daughter in this graphic video which was filmed at South Florida elementary school. During the footage, the child is seen crying and pleading ‘no, no’ as one woman hits her three times while another holds her down. The Mother allegedly did not do anything because she is an undocumented immigrant and was scared.

It appears that the teachers did this because the child was mistreating and being disrespectful to her Mother. These are the kind of teachers that taught me when I came up in school and it terrified me enough to stop serving around and learn. Question is…does that principal deserve applause or a butt whooping herself?

