'me too.' International Launches 'Disrupt Rape Culture' Campaign With Shirt Collection Designed By Fresco Steez

Young Icons Fresco Steeze

Source: Fresco Steeze / Fresco Steeze

‘me too.’ International, in collaboration with Wisdom Fashion House, is making a bold fashion statement with their newly launched collection of “Disrupt Rape Culture” short and long-sleeve shirts. Designer Fresco Steez, who was featured on Cassius Life’s’ “Young Icons” list in February, lends her creative genius to the initiative, which seeks to “disrupt rape culture,” according to an official press release.

‘me too.’ founder Tarana Burke wanted to create something “tangible” that supporters could do to lend their voices to the movement using one of the ways we express ourselves on a daily basis—fashion. With “Disrupt Rape Culture” boldly displayed on the front of the shirt and instructions on how to do your part to disrupt rape culture on the back, you’ll be amplifying the movement in style.

“During Sexual Assault Awareness Month, it felt so important for us to talk about

rape culture because it is the ecosystem in which sexual violence is situated,” Burke said in a press release.

The campaign was inspired by Wisdom Fashion House’s ‘End Rape Culture’ clothing campaign in 2018.

“Back in 2018, we felt it necessary to start our own open dialogue and help create a safe space

for survivors and others to share and educate each other on the realities of sexual assault. Now,

as we collaborate with ‘me too.’ and Fresco, our goal is to take this conversation to the next

level, expand our reach and highlight those who actively disrupt rape culture around the world,”

said Latif Rashad, Wisdom’s founder.

Shirts cost between $37-$48 and come in three different ombre colors and a range of sizes.

‘me too.’ International Launches ‘Disrupt Rape Culture’ Campaign With Shirt Collection Designed By Fresco Steez  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

