Gary’s Tea: Tristan Thompson Is Exposed For Cheating On Khloe Kardashian…Again [WATCH]

Everybody is getting exposed today in Gary’s Tea! An Instagram model is exposing Tristan Thompson for more than cheating on Khloe Kardashian and it’s getting interesting.  This girl claims that the NBA player lied about being with the Kardashian while they were together and more.  Ja Rule owes the IRS $3 million and 50 Cent is calling him out and Pharrell Williams I putting the new artists on game.

[caption id="attachment_831163" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty[/caption] Khloe Kardashian is extending the olive branch to her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and ex-friend Jordyn Woods.   In a lengthy cryptic message posted to the reality star’s Instagram account via Instastory, Khloe shared that she no longer wants to have anger towards anyone in her life. Although she didn’t actually name Tristan or Jordyn, the star hinted at the two writing: “I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that. Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life … Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart.” The Revenge Body host went on to state that holding grudges would only hurt her and she ready to move on to better things. ”I crave peace in my life,” Khloe continued. “Me holding on to hate is only going to hurt me in the end. I have chosen to NOT pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative … I am allowed to forgive but still not accept their behaviors … I want nothing but beautiful blessings for EVERYBODY that has ever been in my life.” While the message may have been genuine, fans were initially giving the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star the side eye highlighting that while she is forgiving Tristan, she has been shading Jordyn Woods—which Khloe denies, stating the message was indeed for Jordyn. “That message is for Jordyn,” Khloe confirmed. “It’s for anyone else who has ever hurt me. For some reason people want to assume that I’m talking only about Tristan.” https://twitter.com/nohipstersblog2/status/1202760833824149504?s=20 Despite clearing up who was on the receiving end of her message, that didn’t stop Twitter from having a field day with the comments and also the shade after Jordyn Woods was rumored to have responded with a shady post of her own. Moments after Khloe’s Instastory forgiveness, Jordyn posted a meme with the quote, ”Someone somewhere is still discussing the old you because they don’t have access to the new you,” adding “facts” to the bottom of the image. After fans responded with mixed replies, Jordyn took to Twitter to clear up the post stating that that the meme wasn’t about Khloe noting that she is all about positive vibes. “Not every quote that is posted is a sub or a ‘clap back’ and not everything posted is directed towards one person in general. I deal with a lot of different s–t daily. It’s all love. Only positive vibrations.” https://twitter.com/jordynwoods/status/1202756031685595141?s=20 In true Black Twitter fashion, fans and trolls alike had something to say, check out the reactions below.

Gary’s Tea: Tristan Thompson Is Exposed For Cheating On Khloe Kardashian…Again [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

