Feds Raid Rudy Giuliani’s Home And Office

Federal agents raided Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan home and office on Wednesday, seizing computers and cellphones while investigating the business dealings of former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. Former New York City mayor Giuliani, who was once celebrated for his leadership after 9/11, has been under federal scrutiny for several years over his ties to Ukraine and crooked dealings while working with Donald Trump

According to the Associated Press, agents searched Giuliani’s Madison Avenue apartment and his Park Avenue office. The warrants signify that prosecutors believe they have probable cause that Giuliani committed a federal crime — though they do not guarantee that charges will materialize.

A third search warrant was served on a phone belonging to Victoria Toensing, a former federal prosecutor and close ally of Giuliani and Trump.

