Can You Name That Black TV Mom? [Quiz]

Name That Black TV Mom Quiz Graphic

Source: iOne / iOne

Black moms have been gracing our television sets for generations, giving us entertainment, life lessons and the joy a seeing our own parent’s likeness on the big screen. The Black TV mom is an icon in her own right. She personifies beauty, strength, love, and the occasional ass-whooping our favorite TV characters deserved. Many of us were even raised by these great fictional women, taking teachable moments from their shows and bringing them into our own real life experiences.

To celebrate Black TV Mom greatness and to test your black card, we’re created the “Name That Black TV Mom” interactive quiz to see if you really know your Black TV Moms.

TAKE OUR QUIZ BELOW

