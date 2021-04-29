Athletes
Simone Biles Leaves Nike For New Partnership With Athleta

Simone Biles recently announced that she has officially ended her six-year partnership with Nike and has signed with Athleta,  a subsidiary of Gap and run by all women proving that she is all about girl-power. Her new “long-term collaboration” with Athleta enables her to contribute to the design and release of multiple activewear capsule collections featuring sports bras, leggings and more.

Simone stated: “They show women and girls of all ages, sizes, abilities, races, and backgrounds and design their products that way too. . . . As I take the next step in my career, it was super important for me to align with a partner who supports me, not just as a gymnast or an athlete, but for the individual that I am and the change that I want to create.”

