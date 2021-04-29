President Biden Gives First Address To A Post-Trump Congress

President Joseph Biden addressed Congress for the first time after the departure of Trump before a sparse, socially distanced audience in the House Chamber, declaring that “America is on the move again.”

“I stand here tonight, one day shy of the 100th day of my administration, one hundred days since I took the oath of office—lifted my hand off our family Bible—and inherited a nation in crisis. The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.