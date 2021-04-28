Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Drew Sidora Explains Her Wig Gag Gift On Real Housewives Of Atlanta [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Actress and the newest peach holder Drew Sidora is making her mark on reality TV. While many RHOA fans didn’t agree with her gag gift on the last episode, Drew says she’s here to stay. The Chicago native shares what she’s learned on her first season, her upcoming acting opportunities, and why she decided to bring a wig to Cynthia Bailey’s white elephant Friendmas event.

Give me fashion, but make it dark. The ladies of 'RHOA' are all dressed to kill for the season thirteen reunion special as they stunned in all-black at the in-person reality TV affair. Kandi Burruss teased fans, on social media, with her look, and let's just say, the mistress has arrived! Kandi a.k.a Mistress Angel brought the heat in latex while giving us a look straight out a pin-up girl catalog. Despite her catty antics, LaToya gave us the entertainment we needed this season and she didn't disappoint at the reunion with her feathery fashions. Toya initially claimed she wouldn't be at the reunion because she was sick, but sis pulled it together and showed up to show out and defend her villain role. Marlo Hampton gave us major thigh action in a silhouette showing gown. Keep scrolling to see what the ladies wore! SEE ALSO: Kenya Moore Body Shames Drew Sidora: 'She Needs To Pay For A Tummy Tuck' B.O.L.O Is Speaking Out On His RHOA Appearance, And This Is What He Had To Say… Goodbye To The Last OG! 10 Of NeNe Leakes' Most Memorable Reads On RHOA

Drew Sidora Explains Her Wig Gag Gift On Real Housewives Of Atlanta [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

