Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The U.S. Government Is Suing Ja Rule For $3 Million in Unpaid Taxes

50 Cent somewhere cackling right now...

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020

Source: Cassidy Sparrow / Getty

Looks like Ja Rule is once again about to take on the United States government as the IRS is zeroing in on the former face of Murder Inc.

Radar is reporting that the Queens rapper allegedly owes Uncle Sam over $3 million in federal taxes. Really?! When he’d start making millions like that again?! (no shots). According to the lawsuit filed by lawyers representing the United States of America, the artist born Jeff Atkins owes $3,139,237.76 for royalties made in 2005-2010 and 2012-2017.

The breakdown is $357,421.23 (2005), $518,700.88 (2006), $348,087.49 (2007) $267,193 (2008), $198,817.99 (2009), $47,901.53 (2010), $128,926.37 (2012), $116,720.65 (2013), $229,577.62 (2014), $212,270.42 (2015), $526,431.46 (2016) and $187,188.52 (2017). 

The IRS claims despite numerous demands for payment, Ja Rule refuses to pay up on the bill. They are demanding the court enter a judgment against Ja Rule and his wife for $3.1 million. The rapper has yet to file a response to the case but has hired his longtime attorney, Stacy Richman. 

We’re not sure why Ja doesn’t work out some kind of payment plan with the government because this the kind of stuff that gets white folk put in jail.

So we imagine Uncle Sam will have no problem throwing a rapper from Queens behind bars for not coughing up his money. The last time something like this happened, Ja Rule was sentenced to 28 months in prison for failing to pay $1.1 million in taxes but worked out a deal to pay $1 million of the money owed. Saved himself a whole $100,000.

But who knows, maybe Ja Rule doesn’t have that kind of money and is just buying time to get his weight up and pay off what he owes. Either that or get his money right to just dip and move to Costa Rica or something. He should get Vin Diesel on the phone and try to get back in the Fast & Furious franchise or something.

Photo: Getty

The U.S. Government Is Suing Ja Rule For $3 Million in Unpaid Taxes  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Funeral Plans For Digital Underground’s Shock G Have…
 19 hours ago
04.29.21
The U.S. Government Is Suing Ja Rule For…
 22 hours ago
04.29.21
Researchers Find That Hip-Hop Music Leads To Better…
 23 hours ago
04.29.21
Samsung Unveils New Galaxy Book Pro 360 &…
 23 hours ago
04.29.21
Michael B. Jordan: Lauren London Is ‘One Of…
 2 days ago
04.28.21
5 Black Artists Dominating Country Music Right Now
 2 days ago
04.28.21
Chadwick Boseman’s Family Is Fine With Actor Not…
 2 days ago
04.28.21
How To Achieve Regina King’s Sexy And Sleek…
 3 days ago
04.27.21
iOS 14.5 Is Live, Lets You Unlock Your…
 3 days ago
04.27.21
‘Black Ink Crew’: Walt Claims He Didn’t Break…
 3 days ago
04.27.21
33rd Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals
Daniel Kaluuya Wins Oscar For Best Supporting Actor
 3 days ago
04.26.21
Inside Vanessa And Natalia Bryant’s Emotional Mother’s Day…
 4 days ago
04.26.21
Whoopi Goldberg Covers “Variety Magazine” And Reflects On…
 4 days ago
04.26.21
Keke Palmer Talks Prioritizing Wellness And Rejuvenation As…
 5 days ago
04.26.21
Photos
Close