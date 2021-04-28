Rare Performances By Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone & More Featured In New HULU Doc

Not very far from the acclaimed Woodstock Festival in Bethel, New York, a powerful celebration of black heritage was taking place.
In the summer of 1969, The Harlem Cultural Festival, just one hundred miles south of Woodstock, was home to a six-week event highlighting history, fashion and the black experience. Performers included Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips and more.
Much of the footage was never seen and largely forgotten–until now. In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents Summer of Soul. Described as “part music film, part historical record,” the documentary “shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present.”
Summer of Soul arrives on HULU and in theaters July 2.
Black Celebrities We Lost Between 2010 - 2020
Black Celebrities We Lost Between 2010 - 2020
1. Gary Coleman1 of 63
2. Teddy PendergrassSource:Associated Press 2 of 63
3. Lena HorneSource:(AP Photo/Garth Vaughan, File) 3 of 63
4. Bubba Smith4 of 63
5. Gladys Horton5 of 63
6. Gill Scott Heron6 of 63
7. Whitney Houston7 of 63
8. Don Cornelius8 of 63
9. Donna Summer9 of 63
10. Sherman Hemsley10 of 63
11. Michael Clarke Duncan11 of 63
12. Etta James12 of 63
13. Lou Myers13 of 63
14. Chris Kelly14 of 63
15. Nelson MandelaSource:AP 15 of 63
16. James Avery16 of 63
17. Deacon Jones17 of 63
18. Lee Thompson YoungSource:David Gabber / Photorazzi/ PR PHOTOS 18 of 63
19. Maya AngelouSource:Maya Angelou 19 of 63
20. Meshach TaylorSource:(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File) 20 of 63
21. Ruby DeeSource:Utho "denny" Coxall / PR Photos 21 of 63
22. Bobby WomackSource:AP Photo/Ron Schwane, file 22 of 63
23. Jimmy Ruffin23 of 63
24. BB KingSource:AP 24 of 63
25. Natalie ColeSource:AP 25 of 63
26. Percy Sledge26 of 63
27. Ben E. King27 of 63
28. Bobbi Kristina BrownSource:AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File 28 of 63
29. Muhammad AliSource:Associated Press 29 of 63
30. Maurice WhiteSource:AP 30 of 63
31. Prince31 of 63
32. Tommy Ford32 of 63
33. Gwen IfillSource:AP 33 of 63
34. Ron Glass34 of 63
35. Al JarreauSource:AP 35 of 63
36. Cuba Gooding Sr36 of 63
37. Della ReeseSource:AP 37 of 63
38. Robert Guillaume38 of 63
39. Chuck BerrySource:AP 39 of 63
40. Denise LaSalle40 of 63
41. Dennis Edwards41 of 63
42. Craig Mack42 of 63
43. Linda Brown (pictured as a child)Source:AP 43 of 63
44. Winnie MandelaSource:AP 44 of 63
45. Yvonne Staples45 of 63
46. Joe Jackson46 of 63
47. Aretha Franklin47 of 63
48. Nipsey HussleSource:AP 48 of 63
49. Toni MorrisonSource:AP 49 of 63
50. Diahann Carroll50 of 63
51. Elijah Cummings51 of 63
52. John Witherspoon52 of 63
53. Kobe Bryant53 of 63
54. Ja’net Dubois54 of 63
55. Bill Withers55 of 63
56. Little RichardSource:AP 56 of 63
57. Bonnie Pointer57 of 63
58. John Lewis58 of 63
59. Chadwick Boseman59 of 63
60. Thomas Jefferson Byrd60 of 63
61. Joe MorganSource:AP 61 of 63
62. Natalie Desselle (pictured left)Source:Getty 62 of 63
63. Tommy "Tiny" Lister63 of 63
The Latest:
- Virtual Barber Shop Talk
- Newsletter Sign-Up
- Kiss Richmond Text Club Consent & E-Sign
- Andrew Brown Jr. Autopsy Results Reveal ‘Kill Shot To The Back Of The Head’
- Rare Performances By Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone & More Featured In New HULU Doc
- Julius Erving On Why LeBron James Isn’t On His Top Two All-Time NBA Teams
- 5 Bad A** Black Villains With Fierce Costumes
- NY Post Reporter Behind Fake Story About Kamala Harris Quits, Claims She Was ‘Ordered To Write’ Lies
- Michael B. Jordan: Lauren London Is ‘One Of The Strongest Women I know’
- 5 Black Artists Dominating Country Music Right Now
- Chadwick Boseman’s Family Is Fine With Actor Not Winning An Oscar Award
- Counselor Yunetta Spring Talks About Acceptance & Grief [WATCH]
- Gary’s Tea: Is Phaedra Parks Replacing Kandi Burruss On RHOA?! [WATCH]
Rare Performances By Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone & More Featured In New HULU Doc was originally published on wzakcleveland.com