Crime
HomeCrime

Andrew Brown Jr. Autopsy Results Reveal ‘Kill Shot To The Back Of The Head’

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
George Floyd D.C. Protest

Source: DJ Gemini / Radio One Digital

The family of a 42-year-old Andrew Brown Jr. said Tuesday that an independent autopsy shows he was shot five times, including once in the back of the head when officers opened fire on him while serving a warrant. Andrew Brown Jr.’s relatives and attorneys announced the results of the postmortem exam they commissioned during a news conference Tuesday morning outside the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Department in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, saying it confirms he was “executed.”

The report showed that he was shot in his arms while apparently holding the steering wheel and the kill shot was a lone bullet to the back of the head which entered his brain ”execution style.”.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statement on Tuesday that called for a special prosecutor to investigate the shooting.

See story here

Andrew Brown Jr. Autopsy Results Reveal ‘Kill Shot To The Back Of The Head’

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
How To Achieve Regina King’s Sexy And Sleek…
 2 days ago
04.27.21
iOS 14.5 Is Live, Lets You Unlock Your…
 2 days ago
04.27.21
‘Black Ink Crew’: Walt Claims He Didn’t Break…
 2 days ago
04.27.21
33rd Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals
Daniel Kaluuya Wins Oscar For Best Supporting Actor
 2 days ago
04.26.21
Inside Vanessa And Natalia Bryant’s Emotional Mother’s Day…
 3 days ago
04.26.21
Whoopi Goldberg Covers “Variety Magazine” And Reflects On…
 3 days ago
04.26.21
Keke Palmer Talks Prioritizing Wellness And Rejuvenation As…
 4 days ago
04.26.21
Sherri Shepherd Celebrates 54th Birthday With Hollywood Glam…
 4 days ago
04.26.21
Daniel Kaluuya, Viola Davis, and Andra Day Are Already…
 4 days ago
04.26.21
The Rise of Black Captain America: The Falcon…
 4 days ago
04.26.21
Dr. Fauci Shares How Current Vaccines Fight Against…
 1 week ago
04.20.21
Mental Health Professionals Discuss The Importance Of Detaching…
 1 week ago
04.21.21
Jordan Brand Unveils Zion Williamson Signature Shoe, The…
 1 week ago
04.21.21
R. Kelly Associate Pleads To Guilty To Setting…
 1 week ago
04.21.21
Photos
Close