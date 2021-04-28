Andrew Brown Jr. Autopsy Results Reveal ‘Kill Shot To The Back Of The Head’

The family of a 42-year-old Andrew Brown Jr. said Tuesday that an independent autopsy shows he was shot five times, including once in the back of the head when officers opened fire on him while serving a warrant. Andrew Brown Jr.’s relatives and attorneys announced the results of the postmortem exam they commissioned during a news conference Tuesday morning outside the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Department in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, saying it confirms he was “executed.”
The report showed that he was shot in his arms while apparently holding the steering wheel and the kill shot was a lone bullet to the back of the head which entered his brain ”execution style.”.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statement on Tuesday that called for a special prosecutor to investigate the shooting.
