Keke Palmer Talks Prioritizing Wellness And Rejuvenation As Refinery29 Unbothered’s First Ever Cover Star

Keke Palmer is glowing. She’s slaying as Refinery29 Unbothered‘s first-ever cover star and has just signed on as the brand’s first-ever Creative Advisor! Our good sis is booked and busy!

Made by and for Black millennial women, Refinery29 Unbothered is a subset of Refinery 29 that celebrates beauty, strength, and power in the Black community, specifically when it comes to Black women. And with Keke Palmer being the embodiment of that, it’s only fitting that she be the pioneer cover star and Creative Advisor for the millennial-focused brand.

“In this newly-created role specifically curated with Palmer, she will creatively consult across Unbothered, supporting and co-developing new projects that push conversations and Black culture forward,” the brand explained of the new venture on their website. “In this role, Palmer will partner with us to dream up new ways to build Black joy into our everyday content across platforms, ask those tough and taboo questions that need answers, and most of all, continue to create a safe space for Black women to be their freest selves.”

For the cover story, Keke spoke to Refinery29 Unbothered about prioritizing her wellness and needing the space to recharge, especially after such a crazy year. “When I really need a break to rejuvenate, I don’t wanna be around anyone,” Keke explained. “Not a romantic person, not a friend, not a mom, not a dad, not a sister, not a brother, not anyone. It gets to the point where I’m exerting so much energy that I really just have to be around no one.”

Prioritizing her wellness must be working for the actress and TV personality because she stays booked and busy and always looks good doing it! Take this cover shoot for example where she was photographed looking gorgeous as ever in a field of blooming flowers – an aesthetic that’s perfect for Spring.

For one look, she was decked out in a pink Valentino oversized shirt and green Valentino high-waisted shorts. She completed the look with pink strappy heels to match. For another shot, she kept it cute in Prada from head to toe and paired the orange turtleneck and brown dress with classic Fallon Earrings. She wore her hair braided in an artistic style for every look in a way that framed her face and matched her whole steez.

In celebration of the new venture, Keke posted an Instagram Reel of herself vibing in the field of flowers. She tagged her glam squad in the caption, seemingly giving them praise for pulling off such classic looks.

R29Unbothered also shared some of the looks from the shoot in an Instagram carousel while posting a snippet of Keke’s interview as the caption.

As part of the promo, Unbothered also took to Instagram to let Keke formally announce her latest venture as the brand’s Creative Advisor. In the 1 minute video, Keke expressed her excitement and gratitude for joining the team, saying “I’m so excited to partner with them and to continue to expand the ever-evolving story, our narratives.” She also shared some of the ideas she hopes to take on in the future such as podcasts, videos and even creating platforms for Black women to meet and elevate… once the world returns somewhat to normal.

Congratulations to Keke Palmer!

