51st NAACP Image Awards - Non-Televised Awards Dinner - Arrivals

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Bianca Lawson looked straight out of a fairytale while in New Orleans for the Spirit Awards. The Queen Sugar actress gave regality in a blush pink tulle-tiered Steven Khalil gown with jewelry by Berna Peci.

 

Stylist Icon Billingsley posted a series of photos that showed Bianca giving Black Cinderella vibes. In the caption he wrote, “….QUEENDOM. the land bowed as @biancajasminelawson floated for the @filmindependent awards in @steven_khalil & @bpjewelry_. (SWIPE) to see who was the fairest of them all. ✨👑 hair: @elizabeth.semande | mua: @reneemadeulook #iCONtips #BiancaLawson #Style #FISA”

Although the dress was perfect, can we discuss her beautifully constructed top knot? The sleek, classic hairstyle complimented her natural glam look and highlighted her smoky eyes. This is what you call great styling from head to toe! Her look has a slight resemblance to Rihanna’s Giambattista Valli gown that she wore to the 2015 Grammy Awards and Jhene Aiko’s Monsoori dress that she wore to this year’s Grammy Awards show.

Bianca Lawson is in the school of low-key actresses that make loud fashion statements when they hit the red carpet. Her style has always been worth watching because she fuses bohemian vibes with high-fashion looks. She reminds me of a modern-day Lisa Bonnet. What do you think? Did she slay this Steven Khalil gown?

Bianca Gives Black Cinderella Vibes At The Spirit Awards  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Close