Bally’s Crossed Off Richmond Shortlist Of Casino Proposals

And then there were two. After an announcement Wednesday morning, only two casino proposals remain in consideration by the City of Richmond’s Resort Casino Evaluation Panel. Bally’s Richmond Casino Resort which was proposed at the site of Chippenham Parkway and Powhite Parkway, has been crossed off the shortlist after dealing with huge protests from the Statford Hills community.
It’s now between ONE Casino + Resort and Live! Casino and Hotel to secure the bid to be Richmond’s first casino.
