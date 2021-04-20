CLOSE
Chris Cuomo: ‘White People’s Kids Start Getting Killed’

During a passionate monologue given by Chris Cuomo of CNN on police, he boldly stated that White Americans won’t care about police brutality until it’s their children getting killed.

“And you know what the answer is. You really do. You don’t like it. I don’t like it. It scares me,” Chris Cuomo said during his near 5-minute plea. “Shootings? Gun laws? Access to weapons? Oh, I know when it will change. Your kids start getting killed, white people’s kids start getting killed?…Those start piling up? ‘What is going on with these police?’…That’ll be you. That will be the majority, because it’s your people.”

Do you agree with Chris Cuomo’s assessment?

