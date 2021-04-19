Christopher John Rogers Is The Latest Designer To Have A Capsule Collection With Taget

When Regina King wore this Christopher John Rogers gown to the CDGA Awards, it fully explained why the he was named a semi finalist in LMVH’s Prize initiative, a sponsorship that aims to highlight and support young fashion designers. The talented, CFDA award-winning designer has just announced that he is one of the latest brands to create an exclusive capsule of dresses for Target. This will be part of the mega retailor’s latest installment of its Designer Dress Collection.

“For more than 20 years, Target has partnered with some of the biggest names in the industry, and had the opportunity to introduce our guests to emerging designers who are shaping fashion and culture today,” says Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. “With this collection, we’re celebrating three incredibly talented and diverse designers, all while creating our most size-inclusive collection of original, quality dresses that we know our guests will love.”

“Growing up as an artistic kid in the Deep South, I’ve always aspired to create designs that help the wearer feel their most self-expressive. This partnership is a dream come true – I’ve always admired the Target designer collaborations in the past, and I’m excited to be a part of that legacy. I’ve had a blast working with the Target team and I hope this collection of quality, declarative dresses helps Target guests across the country feel their most authentic,” says Christopher John Rogers.

Coming this spring, you’ll be able to shop Christopher John Rogers’ collection in Target stores and online. Dresses will range from sizes XXS to 4X. The bold, vibrant collection fuses a medley of bright colors, and floral prints.

There’s lots of excitement behind this collaboration. This spring we’re seeing color like we’ve never seen them before. What do you think? Are you excited for the new Christopher John Rogers capsule collection coming to Target?

Christopher John Rogers Is The Latest Designer To Have A Capsule Collection With Taget was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

