Lori Lightfoot Won’t Step Down As Pressure Builds Around Reform In Wake Of Adam Toledo Shooting

The city of Chicago is reckoning with similar tensions as cities like Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center and Louisville in the aftermath of the police killing of Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed on March 29 in the city’s South Side.
Disillusioned by city leadership, community members have called on Mayor Lori Lightfoot to resign, following a series of missteps that left nothing but questions and calls for accountability.
On Sunday, Lightfoot responded to alleged cheating rumors and murmurings that she was planning on stepping down in a series of tweets.
“Good morning from my mansion in Sauganash.” Seriously, though–our city doesn’t have any time for homophobic, racist and misogynistic rumors, today or any day,” she began.
“If people hadn’t noticed, we have major challenges in Chicago we need to address TOGETHER. This nonsense that some apparently have the luxury of indulging in has not fed one person, stopped the pandemic, housed anyone living on the street or saved one young person,” she continued.
“Anyone who wants to work with me to make progress, I’m ready. Even if we don’t always see eye to eye, if you actually love this city and want to be part of making it better, let’s do the work. The rest of you, get out of the way,” she said.
Social media users immediately called out Lightfoot over the tweets, which sounded dismissive in the wake of increased disillusionment with city leaders.
Toledo’s killing marked another level of distrust between Black and brown communities during Lightfoot’s tenure as mayor. With the release of the bodycam footage which showed Toledo with his hands up during his last moments, demonstrators have taken to the streets frustrated over another life taken at the hands of police.
Prior to the weekend Lightfoot called for “calm” after the
Lightfoot was once heralded as a proponent of change, promising her constituents that business as usual would not be a tenant of her leadership as mayor. However, in the last six months alone, Lightfoot and her administration have overseen several pitfalls, including raiding an elderly Black women’s home, allocating mass funds to police in the wake of continued mistrust, and now the delayed response to the Adam Toledo shooting.
Lori Lightfoot Won’t Step Down As Pressure Builds Around Reform In Wake Of Adam Toledo Shooting was originally published on newsone.com