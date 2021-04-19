CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Diddy Breaks His Silence On The Death Of Black Rob

Sean Diddy Combs

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Sean Combs broke his silence on the death of former Bad Boy artist Black Rob by giving him a kings celebration on social media by saying: “Rest in power King @therealblackrob! As I listen to your records today there’s one thing that they all have in common! You have made millions of people all over the world feel good and dance! You are one of a kind! GOD BLESS! 🙏🏿 Love. 🖤💫✨ You will be truly missed!!!!

Black Rob passed away at the age of 51, which was confirmed by rapper Mark Curry, who has been giving updates on Black Rob’s condition since he was filmed looking very bad in a local hospital earlier this month.

See story here

Diddy’s Star-Studded Birthday Party Was Nothing But Black Excellence
30 photos
Diddy Celebrates His 50th Birthday In Style! #Diddy50 [Photos]
36 photos

 

 

Diddy Breaks His Silence On The Death Of Black Rob

Videos
Latest
Sherri Shepherd Shows Off Results From Her Keto…
 17 hours ago
04.19.21
Like WHOA: Honoring The Life & Legacy Of…
 2 days ago
04.19.21
Hazel-E Suffers Serious Complications After Undergoing Plastic Surgery
 2 days ago
04.19.21
Remy Ma Shares Details Of Her Prison Stint…
 2 days ago
04.19.21
Tia Mowry-Hardrict Expands Her Anser Wellness Line To…
 2 days ago
04.19.21
HHW Gaming: This Looming Issue Has PS3 &…
 4 days ago
04.16.21
Savannah And Zhuri James Are Melanin Queens In…
 4 days ago
04.16.21
Sgt. Jonathan Pentland Arrested & Charged With 3rd-Degree…
 4 days ago
04.16.21
Issa Rae Teams Up With LIFEWTR For “Life…
 4 days ago
04.16.21
White Minnesota Man Drags Cop By SUV &…
 4 days ago
04.16.21
Issa Rae Is A Melanated Goddess In The…
 4 days ago
04.15.21
Halle Berry Shares Her Latest Skin Care Secret
 4 days ago
04.15.21
Hype Williams Pays Homage To Slim Aarons For…
 5 days ago
04.15.21
50 Cent Shockingly Shrugs Off Diddy Dating His…
 7 days ago
04.13.21
Photos
Close