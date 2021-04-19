Diddy Breaks His Silence On The Death Of Black Rob

Sean Combs broke his silence on the death of former Bad Boy artist Black Rob by giving him a kings celebration on social media by saying: “Rest in power King @therealblackrob! As I listen to your records today there’s one thing that they all have in common! You have made millions of people all over the world feel good and dance! You are one of a kind! GOD BLESS! 🙏🏿 Love. 🖤💫✨ You will be truly missed!!!!

Black Rob passed away at the age of 51, which was confirmed by rapper Mark Curry, who has been giving updates on Black Rob's condition since he was filmed looking very bad in a local hospital earlier this month.