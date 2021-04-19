Mike Epps Falls Hard On Stage

Mike Epps was doing stand-up comedy as he took to the crowd to bring up a woman to the stage. When calling out the woman, his facial expression changed as he looked at the woman approaching the stage, who had on a knee brace. When asking what happened to the woman, she responded by saying she tore her ACL. Epps jokes that she got the injury from something else.

The woman bent over and laughed, which led Epps to try and smack her butt as she was leaving the stage and as he turned away and laughed, he immediately tripped and fell hard to the ground, with the crowd laughing even harder.

