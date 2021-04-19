Republicans Are Raging Mad ‘Confrontational’ Maxine Waters Said Minnesota Protesters ‘Cannot Go Away’

Rep. Maxine Waters has a long history of standing with impacted communities in times of protests and police violence. So it’s no surprise to learn she stood with protestors Saturday night in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.
Waters, 82, joined protestors in Brooklyn Center with plans to remain in town until Monday. She called for people not to let up on demanding justice for Daunte Wright, killed two Sundays ago.
“We have to persist in calling for justice; we have to let people know we aren’t going to be satisfied unless we get justice in these cases,” said Waters.
She also gave remarks to the independent media outlet Unicorn Riot saying that people “cannot go away” if there is a not guilty verdict in the murder trial for Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing George Floyd.
But it was Waters’ comments further encouraging protesters that really got Republicans mad.
“We’ve got to stay on the street and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational,” Waters insisted. “We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”
The Minnesota outlet Bring Me The News reported several far-right figures, including members of Congress who encouraged the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, were outraged about Waters’ visit. Some even accused her of “domestic terrorism” for saying that people should stay in the streets.
Waters has a long history of speaking out about police violence. Last June, The Cut covered Waters’ long history in the fight against police violence as a new assemblywoman Waters spoke out about the killing of Eula Love, a 39-year-old Black woman who was shot eight times by police over a gas dispute in 1979.
She would continue speaking out about police killings and police brutality through the brutal beating of Rodney King. The viral video sent shockwaves across the country.
In a 2017 interview with HuffPost, Waters called the 1992 Los Angeles uprisings “a defining moment in this country, and I think a defining moment in the way that black people resisted.”
Waters has always had a reputation for being direct and saying what needed to be said. Although she represents the 43rd Congressional District of California, she has become the people’s auntie affectionately referred to by many as “Auntie Maxine.”
Speaking with MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart, Waters said she felt her presence in Brooklyn Center was needed. “I wanted to be there, kind of, as Auntie Maxine,” Waters said.
Auntie Maxine has had enough with people trying to play both sides of issues. She is also tired of bullies. During a recent congressional hearing, Waters interrupted an exchange between Republican Rep. Jim Jordan and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical advisor.
As she was leaving the crowd Saturday night, Waters was asked how she would bring “the other side” to the table; Waters dismissed the idea of focusing on bipartisan collaboration. “You know the Republicans and the conservatives have shown us that they are willing to invade the Capitol of the United States and kill all of us,” said Waters as she moved through the crowd. “So I”m not depending on them for anything.”
Closing remarks are scheduled to begin Monday morning in Chauvin’s murder trial.
