8 Killed At Indianapolis Fedex Facility

A gunman killed eight people and wounded five others before taking his own life in a shooting rampage at a Indianapolis FedEx facility near the airport. FedEx said people who worked for the company were among the dead. During a briefing just after 3 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Genae Cook stated that the victims were found dead at the scene, and had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The gunman was found dead in what is believed to be a suicide nearby.

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: