Virginia Officer Fired After Use Of Force In Stop Of Black Army Officer

Lt. Caron Nazario

Source: Bodycam Footage / Windsor, Virginia Police Bodycam

One of two police officers accused of pepper-spraying and pointing their guns at a Black Army officer during a traffic stop has since been fired, just hours after the Governor Northam called for an independent investigation into the case.

A Windsor, Va. town representative said in a statement that it joined calls from elected officials, including Gov. Ralph Northam, in requesting an investigation by Virginia State Police into the December 2020 encounter where officers pepper-sprayed drew their guns on U.S. Army second lieutenant Caron.

