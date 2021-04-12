DMX to Be Honored in Hometown , Yonkers Mayor Suggests Raceway For Memorial

Yonkers mayor, Mike Spano, is working hard to make sure DMX’s family doesn’t bear a heavy burden when it comes to a memorial in honor of the legendary rapper. Spano is offering up Yonkers Raceway, which is the largest outdoor venue in the city, which can hold up to 7,500 people, however with COVID restrictions in place the venue can only host at 20 percent capacity.

The family has yet to confirm details of a memorial however TMZ says that a statue, a mural, or naming of a street is being planned to honor the rapper in the future.

How do you think DMX’s life should be honored?

