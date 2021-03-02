For the Culture Creator's Summit- Landing Page_RD Richmond WCDX_February 2021
For The Culture
The Black Vegan Experience

Black Vegan Experience

Join us for…

The Black Vegan Experience 2.0

Keynote Speaker Is The Phenomenal Dr. Milton Mills

Dr. Mills is sought out nationally to lecture on the use of nutritional measures to reduce the risk of major chronic diseases. He notes that the scientific research supports plant-based lifestyles.

Dr. Mills was featured in the recent attention-getting film “What the Health,” and also appeared in the film “The Invisible Vegan”, an independent documentary that explores the problem of unhealthy dietary patterns in the African-American community.

Date and Time

Sat, May 15, 2021 – 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM EDT

Location

The Flying Squirrels Stadium – 3001 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23230

 

