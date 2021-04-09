CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Front Page News: Joe Biden Speaks On Gun Violence In The Country [WATCH]

Yesterday another mass shooting happened in Bryan, Texas with an unknown motive. President Joe Biden addressed gun violence and is urging Congress to push more laws to enforce gun control.  Also every day we’re learning more about how coronavirus is spread.  We’re learning that you can not catch the virus by touching surfaces.

Eva and Rock T also give more details on the Derek Chauvin trial and the shooting involving NFL players.

 

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

16 Rappers Killed By Gun Violence [PHOTOS]

16 photos Launch gallery

16 Rappers Killed By Gun Violence [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 16 Rappers Killed By Gun Violence [PHOTOS]

16 Rappers Killed By Gun Violence [PHOTOS]

Front Page News: Joe Biden Speaks On Gun Violence In The Country [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Drake Gets Trolled At A Bar By Comedian…
 23 hours ago
04.09.21
Twitter Reportedly Was In Discussions To Drop A…
 1 day ago
04.09.21
Jorge Lendeborg Jr. & Tosin Cole In Talks…
 1 day ago
04.09.21
Baby Junie Entered The Walk Challenge And Then…
 1 day ago
04.09.21
Body Cam Video Shows LAPD Incorrectly Accosting Black…
 1 day ago
04.09.21
HHW Tech Review: Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra Is…
 1 day ago
04.09.21
Zone: Swizz Beats Bigs Up VERZUZ, Says Platform…
 1 day ago
04.09.21
Gunman Who Killed 5 People In South Carolina…
 1 day ago
04.09.21
Patagonia Is Donating $1 Million To Fight Georgia’s…
 1 day ago
04.08.21
Regina King & Viola Davis Showcase Jaw Dropping…
 2 days ago
04.08.21
Tiger Woods Was Allegedly Speeding, Media Cares Again
 2 days ago
04.08.21
The Life of Kanye West Docuseries Acquired By…
 2 days ago
04.08.21
Kelly Price Praises Lizzo: I Wish I Had…
 2 days ago
04.08.21
10 items
New York Rag Blasted For Tasteless DMX Story
 2 days ago
04.08.21
Photos
Close