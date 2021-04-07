CLOSE
Cardi B’s Fashion Is Not To Be Played With In The Spring 2021 Issue Of XXL

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Telecast

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Cardi B, dubbed unstoppable and incomparable, graces the Spring 2021 issue of XXL Magazine. Styled by Kollin Carter, the chart-topping rapper rocked looks that explains why she reigns supreme in both music and fashion.

On the magazine’s Instagram page, they wrote, “On the heels of her record breaking fifth No. 1 single, the diamond-selling Cardi B braved the intense cold at 1,100 feet up in the air at New York’s @edgenyc just to get the right shot. She’s a fighter in every sense of the word and wants any opportunity to prove people wrong. As one of the most powerful and successful women in hip-hop, she reflects on her journey in our Spring 2021 cover story.”

As if to prove just how unstoppable she truly is, Cardi B. exudes power and sex appeal in a series of high-fashion garments. In one shot she stands against the New York City skyline in a black Gretel Z. tuxedo dress and black Louboutin platforms. In another shot, she wears a black and red Aliette AW21 coat with a matching skirt. She also poses topless in a pair of Thom Browne slacks and suspenders.

Cardi B. and her team always deliver when its time to highlight her high-fashion flare. She continues to set the bar high whenever she has Kollin on styling, Tokyo Stylez on hair, and Erika LaPearl on makeup. I’m obsessed with this shoot! What do you think? Did Cardi B. shut it down in her XXL cover shoot?

Cardi B’s Fashion Is Not To Be Played With In The Spring 2021 Issue Of XXL  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

