President Biden Visits Vaccination Center In Alexandria, VA

President Biden Visits Covid-19 Vaccination Site

President Joe Biden arrived at a vaccine site at VA Seminary this afternoon. As first reported by Politico “Biden will visit a vaccination site in Alexandria, Va., and deliver remarks about the vaccine effort Tuesday.” Receiving acknowledgment for the operations of its mass vaccination sites, Alexandria being just a short drive or flight from the White House was a site Biden wanted to see first hand.

The vaccination sites in Alexandria are a collaboration with the city along with Inova Health System and Fairfax County. Beginning April 18th, vaccinations will be available for all adult residents. With the increase of vaccine availability in the DMV, statewide and across the country. The United States recently set a new record, delivering vaccine doses to more than 4 million people in one single day.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given a warning that a fourth wave of coronavirus infections may be coming and is reported to primarily affect younger people who have not yet received a vaccine. Locally, health officials are concerned that spring break travel may lead to another increase in cases, as we saw with the activities in Miami Beach and the increased travel over the Easter weekend.

COVID-19 Updates

