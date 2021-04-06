Are LeToya Luckett And Tommicus Walker Working It Out?

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the writing was on the wall when it came to the union between LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker. While their love story seemed storybook, once the two appeared on “T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle” it was clear that they had some issues they needed to address quickly. Sadly, before they were able to do that, the two filed for divorce.

Since Luckett first made the announcement, it’s clear the two have made a concerted effort to focus on co-parenting their two children, which means inevitably they’ll be spending time together. But more than just having a cordial relationship with their children, Walker has made it very clear that he would like to reunite with his wife. He’s outright written that he wants LeToya back.

And over the weekend, it seemed like he was well on his way to accomplishing that goal. As the parents of two young children, it’s not odd that LeToya and Tommicus would have spent Easter weekend with one another. Walker wanted y’all to know they were in one another’s presence. He shared a photo of the two of them in his Instagram stories.

He captioned the photo of him goofing off in the background of her selfie, “Us in a nutshell.”

Later, he posted a picture of her shoes at his place during the Earth Wind and Fire/Isley Brothers Verzuz battle. If you watched the battle last night, you know it went on for hours. And if the two were in Atlanta, the East Coast, it ended pretty late—like after midnight. So folks are wondering are they still in the process of getting a divorce? Was this a one-time thing? Or is this a circumstance of exes just so happening to fall into the comfort and familiarity of one another’s arms, even though they recognize that the relationship won’t work?

We have no idea. What is interesting though is the fact that Tommicus is the only one posting these images. Perhaps they’re still on different pages. We’ll see what happens and you know we’ll keep you posted.

Check out the screenshots, captured by The Neighborhood Talk, below.

