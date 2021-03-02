Stackin Up Entertainment LLC is a Music Record Label based in Richmond, Virginia founded and created by pioneer, Gregory Craig Brown Jr in 2018. In business for the last 11 years, Stackin Up Entertainment offers Major Distribution powered by EMPIRE Distribution as well as Major Distribution powered by The Orchard. Stackin Up Entertainment offers Spotify Play-listing, Google Press, and Major Distribution for Major & Independent artist across the world.

Stackin Up Entertainment LLC is a brand that produced a record on Spotify that hit over 500k streams on Spotify, and S.U.E received a plaque for all the hard work. We believe in continuous growing, confidence, professionalism, innovation, relationships, and longevity. Stackin Up Entertainment has access to IG Celebrity engagement to raise awareness to your IG post organically, offering Organic Royalty Eligible Spotify promotion that earns revenue, as well as press release such as medium that will index you on google to keep you in the public’s eye.

“We make visions come true.”

https://www.stackinupent.com/

