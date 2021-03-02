NIA of Greater Richmond

Empowering People, Transforming Communities

Nia Community Development Corporation of Greater Richmond is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission to empower people to help themselves and others achieve wellness, holistically, through awareness, education, support and advocacy. Learn more at www.niainc.org

Protect yourself. NIA provides free support services to adults in and around the Greater Richmond region. For FREE condoms visit – www.niainc.org/products

We are here for you! Do you need help getting connected to health and social services in the Greater Richmond area? Our caring and resourceful team of navigators are available to listen and help you.

What is Holistic Service Navigation?

Holistic Service Navigation (HSN) is designed to help people living in the Greater Richmond region take action to improve their health and well-being so that they might live their best life. HSN can help with all aspects of one’s life–from jobs, to school, to housing, to scheduling and assisting you with medical appointments.

What Services are Included?

Our services include, but are not limited to:

PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis)

Health care services

Access to health insurance

Mental health services and counseling

Substance use services

Resume building and employment resources and assistance

Housing, rent, and utility assistance

Food

HIV counseling

Free condoms

