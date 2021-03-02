NIA of Greater Richmond

Empowering People, Transforming Communities
Nia Community Development Corporation of Greater Richmond is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission to empower people to help themselves and others achieve wellness, holistically, through awareness, education, support and advocacy. Learn more at www.niainc.org
Protect yourself. NIA provides free support services to adults in and around the Greater Richmond region. For FREE condoms visit – www.niainc.org/products
We are here for you! Do you need help getting connected to health and social services in the Greater Richmond area? Our caring and resourceful team of navigators are available to listen and help you.
What is Holistic Service Navigation?
Holistic Service Navigation (HSN) is designed to help people living in the Greater Richmond region take action to improve their health and well-being so that they might live their best life. HSN can help with all aspects of one’s life–from jobs, to school, to housing, to scheduling and assisting you with medical appointments.
What Services are Included?
Our services include, but are not limited to:
- PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis)
- Health care services
- Access to health insurance
- Mental health services and counseling
- Substance use services
- Resume building and employment resources and assistance
- Housing, rent, and utility assistance
- Food
- HIV counseling
- Free condoms