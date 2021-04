Tune in on April 10th at 5:40PM EST for “FTC Happy Hour – Quarantine Cocktails with Chelsea LeMore – Sponsored by Cupcake Vineyards“. Looking for new ways to enjoy some of your favorite wines by Cupcake Vineyards @cupcakevineyards ? Visit cupcakevineyards.com/wine-cocktails for fun and delicious cocktail recipes!

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: