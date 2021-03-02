Natasha Crosby Sells RVA

Natasha McKeller Crosby is a champion of true small business owners. Natasha’s success is attributed to their passion for serving within their community. As President of the Richmond LGBTQ Chamber they are on a relentless quest for Inclusion, Equity and Justice for true small businesses, LGBTQ and BIPOC identified individuals throughout Central Virginia. In service, as a member of the Virginia Campaign for a Family Friendly Economy’s Paid Family and Medical Leave Advisory Board; Natasha has advocated at both the state and federal level in support of Paid Leave for All, so that true small businesses can compete for talent on a level playing field. Natasha has been featured in CNN Business, CBS Moneywatch and The Huffington Post. They believe a thriving and sustainable economy can only be achieved when all members of society are able to equitably participate. Natasha enjoys spending time with their wife traveling and they are looking forward to expanding their family.

President – Richmond LGBTQ Chamber

VP – Us Giving Richmond Connections

Board Chair – Side By Side

Member – Home Building Association of Richmond

Clocktower Realty Group

1709 E. Franklin St

Richmond, Va 23223

804-502-9122

@NatashaCrosbySellsRVA

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: