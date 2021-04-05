Ruff Ryders Motorcycle Crew Rode To The Hospital Where DMX Is Being Treated

Over the weekend the Hip-Hop world was shocked when reports surfaced that DMX was fighting for his life after suffering a heart attack due to an overdose of drugs.

While the culture poured their hearts out on social media and sent the dawg all kinds of prayers and well wishes, his old school Ruff Ryders crew is planning on riding one more time in unison for the Hip-Hop legend. According to TMZ the Ruff Ryders bike club rolled up to the White Plains Hospital where X is currently laid up in and showed out in honor of the dawg.

OG FOX 5 reporter Lisa Evers was on the scene when the Ruff Ryders motorcycle showed up and showed out in front of the hospital.

Ruff Ryders appears to encompass a wide-reaching community of members — and they seem to have a biker community too, which would explain all the revving we hear going on here. The crowd was blasting DMX music too … seems they’re hoping he and his loved ones can hear them from inside.

This past Saturday reports had surfaced that DMX had suffered a heart attack after overdosing on drugs and was rumored to be brain dead as a result. Though there was a glimmer of hope for X after his lawyer stated that he had been taken off life support and was breathing on his own, that announcement was later walked back by the same lawyer who said he misunderstood the information he was given.

Today the Ruff Ryders To The Rescue Foundation will be hold a prayer vigil outside of the White Plains Hospital at 5pm for X. If you’re around the area during that time your prayer and presence would be very much appreciated.

Prayers up for X, y’all.

