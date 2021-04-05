CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ruff Ryders Motorcycle Crew Rode To The Hospital Where DMX Is Being Treated

X would've loved this...

DMX at House of Blues Chicago on May 4, 2019

Source: Adam Bielawski/WENN.com / WENN

Over the weekend the Hip-Hop world was shocked when reports surfaced that DMX was fighting for his life after suffering a heart attack due to an overdose of drugs.

While the culture poured their hearts out on social media and sent the dawg all kinds of prayers and well wishes, his old school Ruff Ryders crew is planning on riding one more time in unison for the Hip-Hop legend. According to TMZ the Ruff Ryders bike club rolled up to the White Plains Hospital where X is currently laid up in and showed out in honor of the dawg.

OG FOX 5 reporter Lisa Evers was on the scene when the Ruff Ryders motorcycle showed up and showed out in front of the hospital.

Ruff Ryders appears to encompass a wide-reaching community of members — and they seem to have a biker community too, which would explain all the revving we hear going on here. The crowd was blasting DMX music too … seems they’re hoping he and his loved ones can hear them from inside.

This past Saturday reports had surfaced that DMX had suffered a heart attack after overdosing on drugs and was rumored to be brain dead as a result. Though there was a glimmer of hope for X after his lawyer stated that he had been taken off life support and was breathing on his own, that announcement was later walked back by the same lawyer who said he misunderstood the information he was given.

Today the Ruff Ryders To The Rescue Foundation will be hold a prayer vigil outside of the White Plains Hospital at 5pm for X. If you’re around the area during that time your prayer and presence would be very much appreciated.

Prayers up for X, y’all.

Ruff Ryders Motorcycle Crew Rode To The Hospital Where DMX Is Being Treated  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Nike Paid $0 In Taxes These Past Three…
 20 hours ago
04.06.21
Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis Win Big At 2021…
 20 hours ago
04.06.21
533 Million Facebook User’s Personal Data Leaks Online,…
 20 hours ago
04.06.21
Daniel Kaluuya Shows Off Funny Bone In SNL…
 23 hours ago
04.06.21
Ruff Ryders Motorcycle Crew Rode To The Hospital…
 1 day ago
04.06.21
Enter Zemo: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier…
 1 day ago
04.06.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 2 days ago
04.05.21
The Deets On Jeannie Mai’s Gorgeous Custom-Made Wedding…
 2 days ago
04.05.21
Saweetie Debuts New Blonde Look And We’re Loving…
 2 days ago
04.05.21
18 Masseuses Come Forward Saying Deshaun Watson Was…
 5 days ago
04.02.21
Fenty Beauty’s Eaze Drop Is the Light-Weight Tint…
 5 days ago
04.02.21
Saweetie Scores An Extension on Warner Publishing Deal
 5 days ago
04.02.21
LAPD Investigating Quavo and Saweetie Elevator Fight, Allegedly
 5 days ago
04.02.21
Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals
Andra Day Honors Billie Holiday’s Powerful Legacy
 5 days ago
04.01.21
Photos
Close