Minneapolis Police Chief To Testify In Chauvin Trial

The murder trial of Derek Chauvin begins its second week on Monday, with the Minneapolis Chief of Police taking the stand. Chief Medaria Arrodondo will testify for the prosecution on Monday. He’s expected to say that Chauvin’s actions were not in line with the department’s use-of-force policies.

Arrodondo fired Chauvin and three other officers less than 24 hours after the death of George Floyd last year. He has publicly called Floyd’s death a ‘murder’.

How much of the trial have you followed live?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: