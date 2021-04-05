CLOSE
Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

Minneapolis Police Chief To Testify In Chauvin Trial

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

The murder trial of Derek Chauvin begins its second week on Monday, with the Minneapolis Chief of Police taking the stand. Chief Medaria Arrodondo will testify for the prosecution on Monday.  He’s expected to say that Chauvin’s actions were not in line with the department’s use-of-force policies.

Arrodondo fired Chauvin and three other officers less than 24 hours after the death of George Floyd last year.  He has publicly called Floyd’s death a ‘murder’.

How much of the trial have you followed live?

See story here

 

Minneapolis Police Chief To Testify In Chauvin Trial

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 20 hours ago
04.05.21
The Deets On Jeannie Mai’s Gorgeous Custom-Made Wedding…
 1 day ago
04.05.21
Saweetie Debuts New Blonde Look And We’re Loving…
 1 day ago
04.05.21
18 Masseuses Come Forward Saying Deshaun Watson Was…
 4 days ago
04.02.21
Fenty Beauty’s Eaze Drop Is the Light-Weight Tint…
 4 days ago
04.02.21
Saweetie Scores An Extension on Warner Publishing Deal
 4 days ago
04.02.21
LAPD Investigating Quavo and Saweetie Elevator Fight, Allegedly
 4 days ago
04.02.21
Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals
Andra Day Honors Billie Holiday’s Powerful Legacy
 4 days ago
04.01.21
Next Verzuz Battle Coming Up: Are You Team…
 5 days ago
04.01.21
‘Saw: Spiral’ Trailer Sees Chris Rock & Samuel…
 5 days ago
04.01.21
Shabba Hanks aka Chet Hanks Accused Of Domestic…
 5 days ago
04.01.21
Kenya Moore Body Shames Drew Sidora: ‘She Needs…
 5 days ago
04.01.21
Posing Heroes, 'A Dog Day Afternoon' Benefiting A Wish For Animals - Portraits
Death Row Records Turns 30
 5 days ago
03.31.21
Michael Strahan Book Signing For 'Wake Up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide To Transforming Your Life'
Michael Strahan Fixed His Signature Tooth Gap –…
 5 days ago
03.31.21
Photos
Close