earth , Wind & Fire And The Isley Brothers’ VERZUZ Battle: Who Won

Earth, Wind & Fire VERZUZ The Isley Brothers went down on Sunday night and it was a VIBE! With music from the 50s through the millennia, the catalog of music that these two groups have is unmatched. The musical event was hosted by Steve Harvey, who was criticized in the comments about his constant commentary, looked as if he was living out a dream come true as he danced and sung to the songs and at one point joined the groups in singing.

According to Billboard, The Isley Brothers won the battle, however, it was music lovers that really won with a night of good “soul music.”

Which band won in your opinion? What was your favorite moment from the EWF/Isley Brothers VERZUZ?

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: