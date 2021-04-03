CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Report: DMX Suffers Drug Overdose

DMX Sighting At Elleven45

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

DMX is reportedly in grave condition following an alleged drug overdose.

According to TMZ, the 50-year-old was hospitalized on Friday (April 2) after an apparent overdose and it triggered a heart attack.

He’s currently hospitalized in New York where sources have revealed conflicting reports regarding his brain activity.

X has had a long history of substance abuse and recently spent most of 2020 celebrating sobriety as well as his history with Ruff Ryders.

This story is developing. 

[caption id="attachment_818187" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Theo Wargo / Getty[/caption] Nothing like a good internet challenge to give us a break from the worries of the world. While we were enjoying our Popeye's spicy chicken sandwiches, Black women showed off just how versatile they are when it comes to their hairstyles with the #DMXChallenge. DMX was probably wondering why he was trending on Twitter the last few days, and more than likely was surprised to find out why. The challenge began when a video of Megan Thee Stallion showing off her numerous hairstyles backed by the Sisqo assisted track "What These B*tches Want" went viral. Text "RICKEY" to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). https://twitter.com/PhotosByBeanz/status/1162188806751211521?s=20 Black women then stepped up to the plate knocking the #DMXChallenge out of the park flexing off different personas using the song's classic lyrics: Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] "There was Brenda, LaTisha, Linda, Felicia / Dawn, LeShaun, Ines, and Alicia / Teresa, Monica, Sharron, Nicki / Lisa, Veronica, Karen, Vicky / Cookie, well, I met her in a ice cream parlor / Tonya, Diane, Lori, and Carla / Marina, Selena, Katrina, Sabrina / About three Kims, LaToya, and Tina / Shelley, Bridget, Cathy, Rasheeda / Kelly, Nicole, Angel, Juanita / Stacy, Tracie, Rohna, and Ronda / Donna, Ulanda, Tawana, and Wanda." Even Dark Man X had to acknowledge the challenge and shared a video on his Instagram page. https://www.instagram.com/p/B1ZQbW5AfSs/ We went down the rabbit hole to highlight the best videos made by our Black queens. Hit the gallery below to see the best #DMXChallenge posts and remember to be careful making videos using music you don't own. We hate to see your Twitter accounts get snatched down.

Photos
